Ross Glenewinkel



March 2, 1945 - March 5, 2021



Ross Glenewinkel, 76, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully on March 5, 2021 at his home in Flynn, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Flynn Methodist Church in Flynn, Texas. Rev. Mark McClanahan and Rev. Jim Jackson will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery. The Glenewinkel family will receive friends for viewing/visitation on Friday, March 12th from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas.



Ross Glenewinkel was born March 2, 1945 in El Paso, Texas to Hiles & Alene Ruth (Lyons) Glenewinkel. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and worked for various prominent oil companies as a geological draftsman through the Texas oil boom of the 1970's. Upon retirement, Ross married Bobbie Reed in August 1995, moved from the big city (Houston) to Flynn and began working for Leon Gas Company. Ross really enjoyed the country lifestyle which included hunting, fishing, cattle ranching and farming. He was a member of the Flynn Methodist Church and a founding member of the Flynn Volunteer Fire Department serving as Captain for many years.



Ross was preceded in death by both of his parents and daughter, Stacey Gaecke. Surviving family members include his current beloved wife, Bobbie Glenewinkel of Flynn; his former wife Betty (Lyndon) Sommer, as well as mother of his two sons, Russell Glenewinkel of Conroe and Randy (Niesa) Glenewinkel of Tomball; brother, Hal (Jill) Glenewinkel of Woodsboro; sisters, Ruth (John) Lindabury of San Augustine and Suzy Currans of California; his pride and joy grandchildren, Ally (Cody), Avery, Garrett, Beau, Bailey and Jake and one great-grandchild on the way. Ross is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Pallbearers: Jake Gaecke, Beau Gaecke, Garrett Glenewinkel, Ross Reed, Dakota Purvis, Jason Glenewinkel.



Honorary Pallbearers: Fred Deusinger, Bill Burns, Don Sony, Tomy Outhouse, Steve Ogier



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Flynn Fire Department or Flynn Methodist Church.



Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas is entrusted with final arrangements.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.