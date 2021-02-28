Roxanna Toscano



October 1, 1961 - February 5, 2021



Roxanne (Garcia) Toscano, 59, passed away peacefully in her home on February 5, 2021, in Tucumcari, NM following an extended illness.



Roxanne was born October 1, 1961 in Tucumcari, NM to Candido Garcia and Mary Rivera Munoz. She graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1979. She later moved to Floresville, Texas where she met her husband of 32 years, Laban Toscano, and had their only son, Manuel Toscano. Roxanne earned a Certificate in Vocational Nursing in the State of Texas on December 6, 1992. She was an LVN for 32 years in Texas, working at many hospitals and ending her career at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas.



Roxanne moved back home to Tucumcari in 2019 with her sister Donna, who helped care for her. While home in Tucumcari she enjoyed time spent with her family and her beloved fur baby "Tessa".



Roxanne is preceded in death by her parents, Candido Garcia and Mary Rivera Munoz; her husband, Labon Toscano; and her son, Manuel Toscano; a sister, Maria Leyba (Garcia); and a niece, Sharon Apodaca; as well as her grandparents.



Survivors include her sister, Donna M. Garcia of Tucumcari; her nephew, David John Apodaca; her niece, Adrianna Apodaca; her niece and goddaughter, Miranda Archuleta (William), all of Tucumcari; eleven great-nieces and nephews, two aunts, one uncle, and numerous cousins and other close relatives.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Bryan, Texas where she will be laid to rest with her husband and son in the family plot in Wheelock, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Twin City Mission or Phoebe's Home in Bryan, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.