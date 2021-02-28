Roxanne (Garcia) Toscano, 59, passed away peacefully in her home on February 5, 2021, in Tucumcari, NM following an extended illness.
Roxanne was born October 1, 1961 in Tucumcari, NM to Candido Garcia and Mary Rivera Munoz. She graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1979. She later moved to Floresville, Texas where she met her husband of 32 years, Laban Toscano, and had their only son, Manuel Toscano. Roxanne earned a Certificate in Vocational Nursing in the State of Texas on December 6, 1992. She was an LVN for 32 years in Texas, working at many hospitals and ending her career at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas.
Roxanne moved back home to Tucumcari in 2019 with her sister Donna, who helped care for her. While home in Tucumcari she enjoyed time spent with her family and her beloved fur baby "Tessa".
Roxanne is preceded in death by her parents, Candido Garcia and Mary Rivera Munoz; her husband, Labon Toscano; and her son, Manuel Toscano; a sister, Maria Leyba (Garcia); and a niece, Sharon Apodaca; as well as her grandparents.
Survivors include her sister, Donna M. Garcia of Tucumcari; her nephew, David John Apodaca; her niece, Adrianna Apodaca; her niece and goddaughter, Miranda Archuleta (William), all of Tucumcari; eleven great-nieces and nephews, two aunts, one uncle, and numerous cousins and other close relatives.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Bryan, Texas where she will be laid to rest with her husband and son in the family plot in Wheelock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Twin City Mission or Phoebe's Home in Bryan, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, Inc., 575-762-4435.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
Condolences to the family. I worked with Roxy at St Joseph Rehab, she was a great nurse. Her and Manuel use to come to my house and visit me...we laughed together and cried together. She will truly be missed.
Makesha McGee
March 2, 2021
My condolences to the Munoz and Toscano families. Roxanna, Laban and Manuel were all great people and neighbors, and to know that they are all gone now is so sad.
Donna Adams
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Roxanna's passing. She was such a dear friend and I will miss her very much. She could always make me smile. I know she is at peace with her husband and son who she missed more than words can convey.
Joyce Turek
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Roxanne's passing. She and I worked together at St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center in Bryan, Tx. She was such a sweet and kind person and took such good care of her patients.
She and I talked about her roses and how she loved to garden. I have very fond memories of my friend. God bless your family during this time.
Veronica Welch Fick
February 28, 2021
I had worked with Roxanne at St Joseph . I always enjoyed it. She was a compassionate nurse. I still think of her time to time. Very sorry to hear about her death. She is in God's arms now.
Dottye Mears
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .