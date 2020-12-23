Roy Michael Acosta
July 3, 1959 - December 19, 2020
Roy Acosta, 61, of Hearne, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in College Station. Roy requested no public services. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Roy was born to Gerardo Roy and Margaret Walton Acosta on July 3, 1959, in Bryan. He was worked hard to provide for his family. His greatest achievement in life was his son Jon Michael. Roy truly enjoyed the great outdoors, the wilderness exploring open pastures and wooded areas. He maintained his property to assure a safe ground for the deer he fed season after season. Roy prepared the World's Best BBQ Brisket. He was well known for his cooking talent. He liked challenging himself to restoring old vehicles.
His parents, Roy and Margaret Acosta; his sister, Carolyn Gutierrez; precede him death.
His son Jon Michael Acosta; his wife Dora Torres; his sister, Tammy and husband Rodrigo Medina; his brother, James and wife Kathy Acosta; and other relatives survive Roy Michael Acosta. His favorite dog, Lady will miss him
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.