Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Michael Acosta
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Roy Michael Acosta

July 3, 1959 - December 19, 2020

Roy Acosta, 61, of Hearne, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in College Station. Roy requested no public services. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Roy was born to Gerardo Roy and Margaret Walton Acosta on July 3, 1959, in Bryan. He was worked hard to provide for his family. His greatest achievement in life was his son Jon Michael. Roy truly enjoyed the great outdoors, the wilderness exploring open pastures and wooded areas. He maintained his property to assure a safe ground for the deer he fed season after season. Roy prepared the World's Best BBQ Brisket. He was well known for his cooking talent. He liked challenging himself to restoring old vehicles.

His parents, Roy and Margaret Acosta; his sister, Carolyn Gutierrez; precede him death.

His son Jon Michael Acosta; his wife Dora Torres; his sister, Tammy and husband Rodrigo Medina; his brother, James and wife Kathy Acosta; and other relatives survive Roy Michael Acosta. His favorite dog, Lady will miss him

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the Acosta family.
Fidel Castillo
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Acosta Family, during this difficult time.
Mark Moncivais
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results