Roy Moncivais Marin, Jr.August 12, 1954 - February 24, 2021"Smile when you think of me and I hope I made you smile"Roy Moncivais Marin, Jr., was born August 12, 1954, in Bryan, Texas to parents, Roy Moncivais Marin, Sr. and Beatrice Marin. He was the first grandchild of Eusebio and Ruth Benavidez and was their pride and joy.Roy grew up in different parts of Texas, privileged to be a part of his father's legacy of being a great coach and wonderful father.He loved helping his three younger brothers learn the ways of the world through every sport they could possibly play. Upon graduation from Kermit High School in 1972, he attended Texas A&M University earning his electrical engineering degree in 1977.While in school, he began to leave his own mark and legacy in this world. His peers elected him as President of the A&M Engineering Society - he was the one that others turned to and respected. This continued throughout his career. His career began at Alcoa Aluminum. He moved onward and upward and made lifelong friends at S&B, Mary Kay, Technomation, Miller Brewing, PACE Foods, Wunderlich-Malec, and APS Industrial Services, Inc. Friends and family will never forget his stories. As with all the Marin men, he was constantly laughing and telling jokes. His endless mentoring of coworkers and employees was his greatest attribute.Roy's philosophy of helping others to do their best and help them to be what they wanted to be has been expressed by all who ever worked with him. His love of sports was inspired by his father – a blessing he talked about endlessly. The world literally stopped on Saturday when A&M was playing football and on any day the Dallas Cowboys were playing. His love of sports was not just about A&M and Dallas. He was the most faithful fan of the Colony Cougars basketball team. He never missed a game when Coach Tommy Thomas' team was on the court.Most recently his most joyous moments were watching his grandkids as they worked hard at whatever they wanted to do. His pride in them was evident by the big smiles and the twinkle in his eyes as he told everyone how great they are.Roy is survived by his loving wife, Becky Marin; his mother, Beatrice Marin; two brothers, James Marin and wife Monica, and Joe Michael Marin; children, Tami Schroeder and husband Jimmy, Stacia Marin Merriett, Kevin and Ashley Hunt; grandchildren, Cole Schroeder, Nolan Hunt, Katie Schroeder, Braxton Hunt, and his "bonus" grandkids, Tara Thomas and Spencer Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.Roy is preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Roy M. Marin, Sr.; and youngest brother, Robert Marin.A Graveside service will be held 11:00am March 20, 2021 at College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX 77845