Roy Valentine Torres, Sr.



October 26, 1956 - December 31, 2021



Roy Valentine Torres, Sr. went to heaven to be with his mama and daddy on December 31, 2021. Roy was born on October 26, 1956, in Navasota, Texas. He met Lydia Bryand in 1984 and they were married for 36 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Torres, Sr. and Modesta Torres; siblings, Ralph Torres, Jr. and Robert Torres; mother-in-law, Victoria Bryand; and brother-in-law, Armando Bryand, Jr.



Survivors include his wife, Lydia Bryand-Torres; his son, Roy Valentine Torres, Jr. and wife Brooke; his two daughters, Kelsey Victoria Torres (Rodrick Rice) and Cameron Modesta Torres; and his beloved grandson, Cael Valentine Torres; siblings, Mary Rangel (Joe), Linda Torres, Benny Torres, Monica Torres, and David Torres; his father-in-law Armando Bryand Sr. and brother and sisters-in-law Gloria Bryand-Luera (Ernest), David Bryand, Nilda Bryand-Zepeda (Anthony), Ivan Bryand, Eli Bryand, Damian Bryand (Megan), and Adam Ray Bryand (Kelsie). He is loved and remembered by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, with services immediately following, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, College Station, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.