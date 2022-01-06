Roy Valentine Torres, Sr. went to heaven to be with his mama and daddy on December 31, 2021. Roy was born on October 26, 1956, in Navasota, Texas. He met Lydia Bryand in 1984 and they were married for 36 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Torres, Sr. and Modesta Torres; siblings, Ralph Torres, Jr. and Robert Torres; mother-in-law, Victoria Bryand; and brother-in-law, Armando Bryand, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Lydia Bryand-Torres; his son, Roy Valentine Torres, Jr. and wife Brooke; his two daughters, Kelsey Victoria Torres (Rodrick Rice) and Cameron Modesta Torres; and his beloved grandson, Cael Valentine Torres; siblings, Mary Rangel (Joe), Linda Torres, Benny Torres, Monica Torres, and David Torres; his father-in-law Armando Bryand Sr. and brother and sisters-in-law Gloria Bryand-Luera (Ernest), David Bryand, Nilda Bryand-Zepeda (Anthony), Ivan Bryand, Eli Bryand, Damian Bryand (Megan), and Adam Ray Bryand (Kelsie). He is loved and remembered by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 8, with services immediately following, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, College Station, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.
Our family loved Roy so much. He and my brother Carl Busse were best of friends. I hurt for all of you and my prayers go out for you. Now he and Carl are together with our Savior Jesus.
Janis Frenzel
Friend
January 21, 2022
Dear Lydia and children,
We are so sorry for your loss. Roy had an infectious smile that could brighten up a room. He loved his family. I was blessed to see him before Christmas and he was excited to get to see the children for Christmas. His presence on earth will be a big loss not only to his immediate family but, to the entire Torres family. However, we rejoice in knowing he is in Heaven!
Liz and Mark
Liz & Mark McAuliffe
January 7, 2022
I´m so very sorry for the loss of such man. He was kind, and had an infectious smile. No words can offer enough for a loss like this.
Cynthia Perez
Friend
January 6, 2022
My deepest condolences to all the Torres Family for your loss of such a great man Prayers for all the family during this time Roy was such an amazing man A great friend to all He will be missed very dearly Rest In Peace Mr Roy Torres