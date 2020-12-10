Royce McNeal BordmanOctober 3, 1948 - September 17, 2020Royce M. Bordman, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Royce was a native Texan, born on October 3, 1948 and raised in Houston. Royce met his high school sweetheart, Barbara Bucy, at Lamar High School, from where they both graduated in 1967. They married in 1969.After a year at what was South Texas Junior College, now the University of Houston-Downtown, where he majored in Accounting, Royce decided to drop out of college and join the business world. Royce landed his first job at Western Geophysical as a GIS drafter, this did not last long and then moved on to Allstate Insurance, where he became an account executive specializing in property and casualty. In 1977, he founded Texas Interstate Insurance Agency and grew it to be the largest insurance agency specializing in long-haul truck insurance in the state of Texas. He accomplished this by becoming one of the first agents in Texas to computerize his agency. He sold the company after ten years in 1988 and retired for the first time.Royce loved vegetable gardening and became a Master Gardener. He enjoyed healthy cooking and maintaining the country property for some time, but his passion for the insurance business intervened and he founded Royce Financial, which was to be a client-focused fiduciary to assist individuals with their retirement needs.He was an excellent cook and what he delighted in most was hanging out with his family especially his sons, Travis and Matt, who are in their own rights excellent cooks. They all enjoyed trying to outdo one another with their epicurean contests. Royce was a big kid at heart. His motto was " I refuse to grow up". Royce had a warming smile and loved to make you laugh.Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Peggy Bordman, grandparents Walter and Eula Mae Bordman, and his brother Carl Bordman. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Bucy) Bordman, sons Travis Bordman and Matt Bordman and his wife Beverly Bordman, grandson Casey Laird, brother Bruce his wife Becky Bordman, several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Kay Benson her husband Chuck Benson and brother-in-law Glenn Bucy and his wife Elaine Bucy.Express condolences and sign our guestbook at TreviñoSmithFH.com.Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business