Ruben Gonzales
November 14, 1952 - March 13, 2021
Ruben "Cookie" Gonzales was called home to our Lord on March 13, 2021.
He was born November 14, 1952 to Ramon Gonzales and Susana Lopez in Mumford, Texas. Cookie to all who knew him was a generous and caring man of faith who touched the lives of all who knew him. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army as a heavy diesel mechanic and in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic.
Cookie who excelled at electrical systems, spent almost 40 years as an electrician in the power plant and mining industry and enjoyed tinkering with computers and electronics in his spare time. He also served his local community as a Hearne Volunteer Fire Fighter until his retirement in December 2020.
To all who knew Ruben, there was no denying his love of music. Whether at family gatherings, community functions, or just at home alone, he could always be found singing and playing his guitar. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hearne where he gave of his talents unselfishly. He was instrumental in the creation of the Spanish mass choir, and spent countless hours playing for Sunday service and other special celebrations.
He married the love of his life, Ceferina, over 44 years ago with whom he had five children: Jennifer Stanush of Hearne, Daniel Gonzales of Bryan, Jared Gonzales of Hearne, Miranda Berrones of San Antonio, and Christopher Gonzales of Clovis, New Mexico. Through the years, he taught them to drive, dance, understand the value of hard work, and show chicken wings no mercy.
Cookie took extreme pride in his grandchildren for whom he shared his love of music, travel, amusement park rides, and nerf-gun wars.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.