Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruben Gonzales
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Ruben Gonzales

November 14, 1952 - March 13, 2021

Ruben "Cookie" Gonzales was called home to our Lord on March 13, 2021.

He was born November 14, 1952 to Ramon Gonzales and Susana Lopez in Mumford, Texas. Cookie to all who knew him was a generous and caring man of faith who touched the lives of all who knew him. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army as a heavy diesel mechanic and in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic.

Cookie who excelled at electrical systems, spent almost 40 years as an electrician in the power plant and mining industry and enjoyed tinkering with computers and electronics in his spare time. He also served his local community as a Hearne Volunteer Fire Fighter until his retirement in December 2020.

To all who knew Ruben, there was no denying his love of music. Whether at family gatherings, community functions, or just at home alone, he could always be found singing and playing his guitar. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hearne where he gave of his talents unselfishly. He was instrumental in the creation of the Spanish mass choir, and spent countless hours playing for Sunday service and other special celebrations.

He married the love of his life, Ceferina, over 44 years ago with whom he had five children: Jennifer Stanush of Hearne, Daniel Gonzales of Bryan, Jared Gonzales of Hearne, Miranda Berrones of San Antonio, and Christopher Gonzales of Clovis, New Mexico. Through the years, he taught them to drive, dance, understand the value of hard work, and show chicken wings no mercy.

Cookie took extreme pride in his grandchildren for whom he shared his love of music, travel, amusement park rides, and nerf-gun wars.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
May God give comfort and healing to your family. I am Blessed to have known and worked with you.
Richard & Jane Glaser
March 20, 2021
My deepest thoughts, prayers and condolences for each of you during this very difficult time. I pray God wrap his loving arms around you all and give you peace and comfort. May he Rest In Peace.
Sandra Gilbert
March 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.
Christine Alvarado
March 17, 2021
I want to express my deepest sympathy to the Gonzales family for your loss. Ruben will be missed as a Brother Knight; he was very dedicated to the Knights of Columbus.
Al Mazoch
March 17, 2021
Michael Berrones, wife and family sorry for you loss and may God be your strength during these times and bless the family. Our deepest sympathy Isaac and Dorothy Collier and family
Isaac and Dorothy Colier
March 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Ruben's family for their loss. I got to know Ruben from working out there in the mines many years with him.There was no better person to work with then Ruben. He was a great man and he will be missed dearly.
Joe and Elizabeth Collette
March 17, 2021
So sorry for y´all´s loss. As Brad´s grandma and through Jennifer and Abner I learned what a good man Rueben was I know he will be missed by all of us that had the good luck of knowing Rueben
Betty Berryhill
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. Ruben was a friend who put others before himself. A great man.
Don Royder
March 17, 2021
I worked with Ruben at Kosse Mine. I can tell you that Ruben was a super nice guy and always willing to lend a hand to solve a problem. He always had a kind word for those that came by the tech shop and he carried everything he needed in his pockets. If someone needed a quarter for the vending machines, he had it in his pocket. If an electrician needed a #10 lug at the coal barn, he´d pull it out of his pocket. Need a self tapping screw for a panel on the dragline? It was in his pocket. A random piece of wire to make a jumper? That´s right, it was in his pocket. That´s one of my memories of Ruben, glad to have known him. Condolences and prayers to the family.
Tiffany Shaw
March 17, 2021
Ceferina, Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Linda Jentsch
March 17, 2021
Ruben and i worked together at Alcoa...great man...my priviledge to have known him. Prayers to the family.
Kim Leschber
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results