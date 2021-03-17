I worked with Ruben at Kosse Mine. I can tell you that Ruben was a super nice guy and always willing to lend a hand to solve a problem. He always had a kind word for those that came by the tech shop and he carried everything he needed in his pockets. If someone needed a quarter for the vending machines, he had it in his pocket. If an electrician needed a #10 lug at the coal barn, he´d pull it out of his pocket. Need a self tapping screw for a panel on the dragline? It was in his pocket. A random piece of wire to make a jumper? That´s right, it was in his pocket. That´s one of my memories of Ruben, glad to have known him. Condolences and prayers to the family.

Tiffany Shaw March 17, 2021