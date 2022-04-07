Menu
Ruben Patino Herrera
Ruben Patino Herrera

June 21, 1969 - March 31, 2022

Ruben Patino Herrera, 52, of Bryan, Texas passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 6 PM. Funeral Services are set for 10 AM Friday, April 8 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt.Calvary Cemetery.

Born June 21, 1969 in Jerecuaro, Guanajuato, Mexico he was the son of J Matilde Patino and Paula (Herrera) Patino. Ruben loved listening to music and visiting the outdoors. He was a devoted family man who treated everyone with love and respect.

His parents J Matilde and Paula precede him in death.

Ruben leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Oliva Patino (Rios); three sons, Ruben Patino, Jerry Patino and wife, Hanah, and John Patino and wife Ivette; two daughters, Bianca Patino and husband, Fernando, and Daniela Bestor Lane; two brothers, Luis Patino, and Rogerio Patino; six sisters, Olivia Herrera, Teresa Patino, Maria Raquel Patino, Margarita Patino, Estela Patino, and Silvia Patino; three sweet grandchildren, Emily, Jack, and Waylon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sam Morello Jr. Farms, and Lee Fazzino Jr. Farms for the years of friendship and consistent employment over the years.

Please View and sign the Guestbook at:TrevinoSmithFH.com

Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.