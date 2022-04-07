Ruben Patino Herrera
June 21, 1969 - March 31, 2022
Ruben Patino Herrera, 52, of Bryan, Texas passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 6 PM. Funeral Services are set for 10 AM Friday, April 8 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt.Ca
lvary Cemetery.
Born June 21, 1969 in Jerecuaro, Guanajuato, Mexico he was the son of J Matilde Patino and Paula (Herrera) Patino. Ruben loved listening to music and visiting the outdoors. He was a devoted family man who treated everyone with love and respect.
His parents J Matilde and Paula precede him in death.
Ruben leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Oliva Patino (Rios); three sons, Ruben Patino, Jerry Patino and wife, Hanah, and John Patino and wife Ivette; two daughters, Bianca Patino and husband, Fernando, and Daniela Bestor Lane; two brothers, Luis Patino, and Rogerio Patino; six sisters, Olivia Herrera, Teresa Patino, Maria Raquel Patino, Margarita Patino, Estela Patino, and Silvia Patino; three sweet grandchildren, Emily, Jack, and Waylon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sam Morello Jr. Farms, and Lee Fazzino Jr. Farms for the years of friendship and consistent employment over the years.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 7, 2022.