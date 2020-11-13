Ruben P. GarciaSeptember 22, 1936 - November 10, 2020Ruben Perez Garcia, 84, of College Station passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 6 PM Saturday, November 10 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.Born September 22, 1936, in Kenedy, Texas he was the son of Jacinto Garcia and Delores (Perez). He was a resident of College Station for 25 years. Ruben worked as a crossing guard for College Hills Elementary for more than 6 years.His parents, Jacinto and Delores; a son, Randy Garcia; four brothers, and two sisters precede him in death.Ruben leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 64 years Rosa (Moreno) Garcia; a son Ruben Garcia Jr. and his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Ruth, and husband David Nelson; one brother and three sisters as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 precious great-grandchildren.Please View and Sign the Guestbook at:Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business