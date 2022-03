Ruby Jewel Johnson



Ruby Jewel Johnson, 70, of Missouri City, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 23, at Providence Cemetery in Branchville, Texas.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2021.