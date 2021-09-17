Ruby Nobles Rosier
March 11, 1933 - August 25, 2021
Ruby Nobles Rosier entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Family will receive guests Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Sigal Rosier; her sons, David I. Rosier, George A. Rosier and wife, Deborah; grandson, Chris Abegglen (Melanie); grandson, Joshua Bishop; grandson, Kevin Rosier (Jenna); granddaughter, Raegen Kubacak (Kris); granddaughter, Misty Blackwood (Jason); and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Twin City Mission in Bryan, or Wesley UMC.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 17, 2021.