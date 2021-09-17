Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Nobles Rosier
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Ruby Nobles Rosier

March 11, 1933 - August 25, 2021

Ruby Nobles Rosier entered Heaven's gates on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Family will receive guests Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Sigal Rosier; her sons, David I. Rosier, George A. Rosier and wife, Deborah; grandson, Chris Abegglen (Melanie); grandson, Joshua Bishop; grandson, Kevin Rosier (Jenna); granddaughter, Raegen Kubacak (Kris); granddaughter, Misty Blackwood (Jason); and twelve great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Twin City Mission in Bryan, or Wesley UMC.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Memorial Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sigal, we are so very sad we can't be there to celebrate that precious life with you. We first met Ruby about fifty years ago at a post office function. Although we didn't see each other often, a friendship developed that we will always cherish. She was always kind and soft spoken. She was a Godly woman who leaves some big shoes to fill.
Donald and Sue Calhoun
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results