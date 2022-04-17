Rudolph S. HernandezJune 18, 1932 - April 12, 2022Rudolph (Rudy) went peacefully to his eternal rest on April 12, 2022, at his home in Bryan, Texas. Keeping with his wishes there will be no services or visitation as cremation will take place at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.He was preceded in death by one son, his parents, one sister and four brothers. He will be greatly missed by his wife of sixty-six years, Mona Hernandez, two sons, Rudolph Hernandez Jr., Steven Hernandez and wife Noel, one daughter Rose and husband Jim Flaherty, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.