Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rudolph S. Hernandez
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Rudolph S. Hernandez

June 18, 1932 - April 12, 2022

Rudolph (Rudy) went peacefully to his eternal rest on April 12, 2022, at his home in Bryan, Texas. Keeping with his wishes there will be no services or visitation as cremation will take place at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

He was preceded in death by one son, his parents, one sister and four brothers. He will be greatly missed by his wife of sixty-six years, Mona Hernandez, two sons, Rudolph Hernandez Jr., Steven Hernandez and wife Noel, one daughter Rose and husband Jim Flaherty, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.