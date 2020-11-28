Rudolph Moncivais Marin
October 24, 1946 - November 21, 2020
Rudy Marin, 74, of Bryan, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Missouri City, Texas. Visitation begins at 6 to 8 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020, at the funeral center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. As a precatiionary face masks are required for all services. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Rudy was born in Bryan to Jose and Victoria Moncivais Marin on October 24, 1946. As a young man he was a golden glove boxer, he loved to play baseball, football, and basketball. He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and served until 1973. He married the love of his life, Sylvia, and spent the majority of it in Bryan, where he worked at the United States Postal Service and Bryan Medical Laboratories. Upon retirement from the post office, he moved to Missouri City, Tx to be with his children and grandchildren. He was a proud pepaw and did so much for his grandchildren! He was an avid lover of music and dancing and loved to DJ as a hobby. He believed in living life to the fullest and loved to travel, have a good time, and be with his family.
He is received in heaven by his parents, sisters, Mary-Lee Marin, Beatrice Marin and Julia Lopez and brothers Roy Marin and Joe Marin
He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Sylvia, his children, Rudy Marin Jr. MD, Melanie and husband Larry Moorman, Crystal and husband Trenton Mills, granddaughters Madelyn, Makenna, and Harper and grandsons Maddox and Phoenix and his remaining sisters Alice Canales, Margaret Perez, and Minerva Terrill.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.