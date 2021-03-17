I was sad to hear about Russell's passing and also sad that I will not be able to attend his funeral in-person, but I will attend remotely via YouTube. I knew Russell from our time in the Aggie Band, and one of the things I always loved most about him was his dry wit. We could be all upset about something, maybe a drill not going the way we wanted it to go, and then just when there was a lull in the conversation and one thought it might be over, that's when Russell would always have this way of just sort of restating the obvious with his real dry deadpan tone that he had that would then just have us all laughing so hard our sides were hurting and it was hard not to cry from the humor, we'd be busting up so much. Russell was a good man and a good BQ and he will be missed. As we say at A&M, "Here."

Andrew Reichert '90 Friend April 13, 2021