Russell Kent Garrett
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
Russell Kent Garrett

September 12, 1967 - March 7, 2021

Russell Kent Garrett, 53, of McKinney, Texas, passed away and went to heaven, Saturday, March 7, 2021.

He was born in Victoria, Texas on September 12, 1967 to AG and Patricia Garrett of Yoakum. He graduated from Yoakum High School, as Salutatorian, in 1986. Russell obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University in 1990. As a student at Texas A&M University he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and a proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. In addition to other clubs and student groups, Russell was also a member of the Ross Volunteer Company his junior and senior years of college.

Russell began his business career as a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch in Houston, Texas. Following his employment with Merrill Lynch he moved to Bryan, Texas and worked in the Trust Department for Victoria Bank and Trust. In 2004, Russell joined the staff of the International Food and Agribusiness Management Association (IFAMA) as the Vice President of Operations. His creative and exemplary professional skills were valued as he successfully organized and managed nine (9) International IFAMA World Symposiums in Punta del Este, Uruguay; Florence, Italy; Chicago, USA; Sydney, Australia; Noordwijk, Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Boston, MA, Frankfurt, German and Shanghia, China. Recently Russell served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Albers Group, in McKinney, Texas.

Russell was no stranger to traveling or trying something different. One of his most recent passions was learning to sail with one of his classmates from college. His large-than-life character helped him treat the world as his backyard.

Russell is survived by six siblings, Alison Garrett Adams (Tim) of Schertz, Texas; Randal Garrett (Andrea) of San Antonio, Texas; Kirby Garrett (Joni) of Victoria, Texas; Phillip Garrett (Donna) of College Station, Texas; Jack Garrett (Karen) of Cuero, Texas; and Jennifer Garrett Crow (JC) of Robinson, Texas; along with 17 nieces and nephews and one great niece. In addition to his immediate family, Russell is missed by friends from all over the world who he met both professionally and personally.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Russell on April 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube: youtube.com/amunitedmethodistchurch

Memorials may be sent to, Texas Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or the Texas Aggie Band Association. Personal Correspondence may be addressed to Jennifer G Crow, 192 Hoffmeyer Ln, Robinson, TX 76706.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
A&M United Methodist Church
College Station, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
I am very sorry to hear of Russell's passing. My heart goes out to his friends and family.
Casi Franklin
April 24, 2021
My dear friend you most certainly have one of the kindest and giving spirit of any one I know. Words will never convey my deepest and most sincere gratitude!!
Today a great man has been celebrated and remembered but I will follow this course daily I choose to always each and every day remember and be thankful for the kindness you bestowed upon my loved one thank you Russell our loss is Heavens gain!! Till we meet again dear friend
Sally Matherne
Friend
April 17, 2021
I was sad to hear about Russell's passing and also sad that I will not be able to attend his funeral in-person, but I will attend remotely via YouTube. I knew Russell from our time in the Aggie Band, and one of the things I always loved most about him was his dry wit. We could be all upset about something, maybe a drill not going the way we wanted it to go, and then just when there was a lull in the conversation and one thought it might be over, that's when Russell would always have this way of just sort of restating the obvious with his real dry deadpan tone that he had that would then just have us all laughing so hard our sides were hurting and it was hard not to cry from the humor, we'd be busting up so much. Russell was a good man and a good BQ and he will be missed. As we say at A&M, "Here."
Andrew Reichert '90
Friend
April 13, 2021
I was shocked and saddened by the news of your passing. You were one of a kind and I will truly miss you, your friendship and the laughs we had.
Eva Atkison
April 9, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 17, 2021
