Russell Kent Garrett
September 12, 1967 - March 7, 2021
Russell Kent Garrett, 53, of McKinney, Texas, passed away and went to heaven, Saturday, March 7, 2021.
He was born in Victoria, Texas on September 12, 1967 to AG and Patricia Garrett of Yoakum. He graduated from Yoakum High School, as Salutatorian, in 1986. Russell obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University in 1990. As a student at Texas A&M University he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and a proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. In addition to other clubs and student groups, Russell was also a member of the Ross Volunteer Company his junior and senior years of college.
Russell began his business career as a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch in Houston, Texas. Following his employment with Merrill Lynch he moved to Bryan, Texas and worked in the Trust Department for Victoria Bank and Trust. In 2004, Russell joined the staff of the International Food and Agribusiness Management Association (IFAMA) as the Vice President of Operations. His creative and exemplary professional skills were valued as he successfully organized and managed nine (9) International IFAMA World Symposiums in Punta del Este, Uruguay; Florence, Italy; Chicago, USA; Sydney, Australia; Noordwijk, Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Boston, MA, Frankfurt, German and Shanghia, China. Recently Russell served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Albers Group, in McKinney, Texas.
Russell was no stranger to traveling or trying something different. One of his most recent passions was learning to sail with one of his classmates from college. His large-than-life character helped him treat the world as his backyard.
Russell is survived by six siblings, Alison Garrett Adams (Tim) of Schertz, Texas; Randal Garrett (Andrea) of San Antonio, Texas; Kirby Garrett (Joni) of Victoria, Texas; Phillip Garrett (Donna) of College Station, Texas; Jack Garrett (Karen) of Cuero, Texas; and Jennifer Garrett Crow (JC) of Robinson, Texas; along with 17 nieces and nephews and one great niece. In addition to his immediate family, Russell is missed by friends from all over the world who he met both professionally and personally.
A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Russell on April 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube: youtube.com/amunitedmethodistchurch
Memorials may be sent to, Texas Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association
or the Texas Aggie Band Association. Personal Correspondence may be addressed to Jennifer G Crow, 192 Hoffmeyer Ln, Robinson, TX 76706.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 17, 2021.