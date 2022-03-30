Ruth Dunn
July 22, 1937 - March 28, 2022
Ruth Janette Dunn, 84, of Brenham passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Born July 22, 1937 in Norfolk Virginia, she was the daughter of Harry M. and Clarissa (Thompson) Walters. Ruth enjoyed seeing the beauty in all flowers and loved animals of all kind. She was a naturalist, enjoyed writing, and loved Jesus.
Her parents, Harry and Clarissa; and husband Don Dunn, a 37 year employee of the BCS Eagle precede her in death.
Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons, Jesse Dunn, and Don H Dunn and wife Arnet; one daughter, Linda Cotter; one grandchild, Jesse James Dunn; and two precious great-grandchildren.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 30, 2022.