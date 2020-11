Ruth Lee Heardmon



Ruth Lee Heardmon, 91, of Hearne, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, masks required at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Private family services are planned.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.