Ruth Elaine Walters



Ruth Elaine Walters, 90, passed away on September 7, 2021, in Webster, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Barry Bradley. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Huntsville, Texas, on December 19, 1930, she was the daughter of Charles Leslie Ross and Cleo Lee Ross. Ruth was an administrative assistant at West Orange Stark ISD for many years and took courses at Lamar to learn how to use computers. She loved her job with the athletic department, especially selling football tickets every year. Ruth loved to help people; she would teach children to read whenever she could. Ruth was a true social butterfly; she loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. She enjoyed plays and musicals, and traveling with the Volunteer Christian Builders. Ruth was active in First Baptist Church in Orange and Bryan, Texas, singing in the choir. She was also a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi hosting many events in her home. She was truly a wonderful woman that loved her family and her sweet yorkies, and she will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, James Thomas "Bubba" Walters; parents, Charles Leslie Ross and Cleo Lee Ross; brother, Charles Ray Ross and wife Diane; and niece, Shannon Renee Ross. She is survived by her children, James Britton Walters and wife Gloria of League City, TX, Kim Elizabeth Walters Dooley and husband Larry of College Station, TX; grandchildren, Britni Dooley Miller and husband Jonathon, and Brooke Elaine Dooley; nieces and nephews, Leslie Claude Ross and wife Sharon, Karla Ross Small and husband Eric, Claude Breckenridge Graves, III and wife Pat, and Marian Graves Pekar; along with numerous other loving family and friends.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 16, 2021.