Ruthie Jean Coleman
September 19, 1939 - November 16, 2020
Ruthie Jean Pilgreen Coleman, 81, of Caldwell, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Caldwell. Graveside services held 10:00 am Thursday November 19, 2020 at Wellborn Cemetery. Services provided through Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Ruthie was born in Normangee, Texas, on September 19, 1939, and lived in North Zulch, Texas until marrying Kenneth T. Coleman. Ruthie and Kenneth made their home in Wellborn, for several years and then moved to Bastrop, Texas in the early 1980's. Ruthie moved to Caldwell, Texas in February 2020. Ruthie lived a life of very modest means, yet she was very rich because of her love for family and many friends. Ruthie was very friendly, outspoken, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. She had many hobbies she enjoyed over the years such as fishing at the Brazos River and Matagorda, collecting Horseman dolls/figurines/wind chimes, growing cactus/succulent plants, working word puzzles, reading Louis L'Amour westerns, and crocheting. Kenneth and her both loved music and dancing. She was an animal lover, the family had a variety of animals over the years, including numerous dogs and cats, horses, goats, raccoons, all types of chickens, and large parrots. Ruthie was a member of Cedar Creek United Methodist Church in Cedar Creek Texas. She enjoyed learning the word of God and fellowshipping with other believers especially the Brown Bag Bible Study Group. Ruthie will be greatly missed by many that knew and loved her.
Ruthie is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth T. Coleman, daughter Joyce Coleman, great grandson Triton Howell, parents Chester and Lorene Pilgreen, and sister Shirley Seay Caldwell.
Ruthie is survived by her children, Thomas Coleman and wife Karen, Vickie Saxon and husband Dwayne, grandchildren Ben Coleman and wife Kelli, Stephen Saxon, Amber Howell and husband Shane, and great grandchildren Ethan Howell and Layton Howell. Ruthie is also survived by many nephews and nieces as well as sister-in-law Glenda Goodman.
The family wants to express their sincere appreciation for the many thoughts and prayers and the excellent care given to Ruthie as a resident at Copperas Hollow Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Caldwell, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.