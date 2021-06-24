Sally Cortez



Sally Cortez, 87, of Caldwell, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Strickland Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 24, 2021.