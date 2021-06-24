Menu
Sally Cortez
Sally Cortez

Sally Cortez, 87, of Caldwell, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Strickland Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Strickland Funeral Home~Caldwell
530 Hwy 36 SOuth, Caldwell, TX
Jun
24
Service
7:00p.m.
Strickland Funeral Home~Caldwell
530 Hwy 36 SOuth, Caldwell, TX
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
500 W. Old San Antonio Rd., Caldwell, TX
Sorry for your loss , just heard about her passing , our prayers are with you and your family at this time . I will miss her very much , stay strong for each other and her memories of times spent together will live in your hearts forever.
Aurora Pollock
Friend
June 22, 2021
