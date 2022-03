Sammie Lee Young



Sammie Lee Young, 82, of Cameron, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home in Hearne. Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday March 26, at Marek Burns Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 25, 2022.