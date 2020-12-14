Sandra Shaw
December 17, 1940 - December 11, 2020
Sandra "Mimi" Shaw, 79, of College Station, danced her way into God's loving arms on December 11, 2020. A Birthday Celebration will be held on December 17, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at Hillier of College Station to celebrate Mimi's 80th birthday. The following day will be the Celebration of Life Services beginning at 6:00 pm, at Hillier of College Station.
Sandra, a loving yet feisty woman, was born on December 17, 1940, in Menard, Texas, to her parents, James and Moverine Swindall. She grew up in Menard, Texas and Hobbs, New Mexico. Sandra graduated high school in Hobbs, and continued her education at San Angelo University. She earned a bachelor's degree in Registered Nursing, and began her career as an RN. Later in her life, she opened "Pat Walker Figure Salon and The Adventure Boutique." It became a popular pop-up shop that was found at Santa's Wonderland, and many other places around town!
*Blessed to meet the love of her life, Sandra met Ken Shaw in San Angelo, and it was love at first sight. He was an incredible husband to her and loved her 4 children as his own. They built their home on love and faith. Sandra was a God-fearing woman who loved sharing her experience about loving Christ, praising Him, and worshipping Him as her Lord and Savior. She cherished her relationship with God and was grateful to Him for everything in her life. She loved to count crosses as she drove down the road! Something her children will never forget and continue to do in memory of their mother.
You couldn't miss "Mimi" in her cheetah print sunglasses and fur jackets! Always dressed to the nines, Sandra had so much love to give. She had a kind heart, with a fiery attitude! Her personality was irresistible to be around; she was loved by everyone that met her. Sandra always loved traveling. Some of her trips included going to Switzerland, The Spa in Mexico, Cocoa Beach, Florida, her time on the cruise in Alaska, and many other places! One of the highlights of her traveling adventures was being selected to carry a star in the 1996 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City! Sandra has always loved dancing too! Square dancing, ballroom, two-step, tap she loved it all!
She lived her life to the fullest, but her children and family were always her top priority. She loved her children fiercely, and taught them great values to live by in their own lives. Everyone that knew her was blessed to have her in their life, and Sandra will be missed always and forever.
Sandra was greeted by her Lord and Savior in heaven, and reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Vernon Kenneth Shaw; her parents, Henry "Hank" Swindall and Moverine Tomlinson; son, James "Jim" Bowhay; great-granddaughter, Ava Marie Bowhay; and her cousin, Banner Swindall.
Sandra's memory will dance on with her children, Richard Bowhay of Durango, Colorado, Mark Bowhay of Georgetown, Texas, Sarah Bowhay-Bradford and husband Chris Bradford. She will also be missed by her nine grandkids; 12 great-grandkids; her brother, Kenny Swindall; and numerous friends and church families.
The family would like to express their appreciation and extreme gratitude to Allumine Health and Hillier Funeral Home for caring for our feisty-red-headed-momma, and loving her like their own Mimi.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 14, 2020.