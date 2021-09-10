Menu
Santiago Cordova Jr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rios Funeral Directors at Greenlawn
21036 Loop 494
New Caney, TX
Santiago Cordova, Jr.

November 4, 1948 - September 6, 2021

Santiago Cordova Jr., 72, passed away in College Station, Texas on September 6, 2021.

He was born on November 4, 1948 in Temple, Texas to Santiago and Eleuteria Cordova. Santiago graduated from Belton High School in 1968, and shortly after attended Temple Jr. College, before entering the U.S. Navy. "Our father never met a stranger, he loved telling his jokes, he could cut a rug, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing."

His motto was, "Life is too short you have to enjoy it every day."

He leaves behind three sons and six grandchildren, Jimmy Cordova (Roxanna) Jaycie; Jeremy Cordova (Aricelle) Jeremy Jr., Jia Jeffrey Cordova, Trey, Kyler, and Maximus Cordova; three sisters, Lydia (Rod) Rodriguez, Irene (Charlie) Gonzales, Sochil (Sam) Reyna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Vega Cordova; son, Jason Jerrick Cordova; mother, and stepfather, Eleuteria and Joe Gonzales of Belton; and father, Santiago Cordova, Sr., of Weslaco, Texas.

Serving as Pallbearers are, Jr. Zamorano, Gene Romero Jr., Rick Romero, Daniel Romero, Matt Ramirez, and Mike Ramirez with honorary pallbearer, Charlie Gonzales.

Viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 13, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at the church with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors in New Caney, TX 77357; 281-689-7878. Leave condolences at www.riosfuneraldirectors.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Navasota, TX
Sep
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Navasota, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Rios Funeral Directors at Greenlawn
