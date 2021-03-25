Santos "T.C." GonzalesAugust 29, 1961 - March 20, 2021Santos ("T.C." Top Cat) Gonzales, 59 of Bryan, and formerly of Hearne, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, with a 6 p.m. rosary at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne. Services are set for 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Hearne with interment at Norwood CemeteryT.C. was born August 29, 1961 in Hearne. He grew up in Mumford, Texas where he spent most of his summers playing outside with his cousins hauling hay and working at The Gin. He made his home in Hearne, where he worked for Hearne Auto Supply then Barker's Heating and Cooling. It was here where he decided to pursue his own air conditioning business, G and S Services.T.C. will be remembered for his delicious briskets, sitting outside listening to oldies music and watching a Longhorn or Dallas Cowboy football game with friends and family. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and his tremendous love for his daughter Amanda and his sons.T.C is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Gonzales, Mary Alvarado Gonzales; and his daughter, Amanda Gonzales.Survivors include his three sons, Jeremy Gonzales, Coleman Naranjo, and Diego Gonzales; three sisters, Mary Gonzales, Ana Melendez JoAnn Torres; two brothers, Joe-Joe Gonzales and Chris Castilleja; numerous cousins, other family, and many friends.