Santos "T.C." Gonzales
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Home
802 Market Street
Hearne, TX
Santos "T.C." Gonzales

August 29, 1961 - March 20, 2021

Santos ("T.C." Top Cat) Gonzales, 59 of Bryan, and formerly of Hearne, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, with a 6 p.m. rosary at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne. Services are set for 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Hearne with interment at Norwood Cemetery

T.C. was born August 29, 1961 in Hearne. He grew up in Mumford, Texas where he spent most of his summers playing outside with his cousins hauling hay and working at The Gin. He made his home in Hearne, where he worked for Hearne Auto Supply then Barker's Heating and Cooling. It was here where he decided to pursue his own air conditioning business, G and S Services.

T.C. will be remembered for his delicious briskets, sitting outside listening to oldies music and watching a Longhorn or Dallas Cowboy football game with friends and family. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and his tremendous love for his daughter Amanda and his sons.

T.C is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Gonzales, Mary Alvarado Gonzales; and his daughter, Amanda Gonzales.

Survivors include his three sons, Jeremy Gonzales, Coleman Naranjo, and Diego Gonzales; three sisters, Mary Gonzales, Ana Melendez JoAnn Torres; two brothers, Joe-Joe Gonzales and Chris Castilleja; numerous cousins, other family, and many friends.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Home
802 Market Street, Hearne, TX
Mar
25
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Memorial Funeral Home
802 Market Street, Hearne, TX
Mar
26
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
Hearne, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brother always in my Heart love you brother gone but never fogtten.
Mary Gonzalez
March 29, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences.T.C. was my classmate R.I.P.
Sharon Evon McKinney Davis
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss Ana. Our deepest condolences and prayers for all the family
Ruby Sodhi
March 25, 2021
Prayers for my cousins, T.C. was a great guy, someone who could be counted on for whatever the family/friends needed. I know the loss of his daughter Amanda left a lasting sadness in his heart, but it gives me comfort knowing that they will be together again. Thank you for the memories cuz!
Rose Mary Garcia
March 25, 2021
The most kindest person you could ever meet, just like his mom "Cuca." He will be missed.
Gloria Almanza
March 25, 2021
My Deepest Sympathies to Joanna , Mary ,Anna and the family , TC was A very caring ,sweet man , May He Rest In Peace
Peggy Elizardo
March 25, 2021
R.I.P my friend
Richard Ayala
March 25, 2021
I will miss you forever Love your baby sister
JoAnn Torres
March 25, 2021
