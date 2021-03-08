Menu
Sarina Bray
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Sarina Bray

Sarina Bray, 71, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 8, 2021.
I knew Sarina when I worked for St. Joseph Rehab Center. She was always willing to volunteer to assist the program I ran. She always talked about her family. Although I had not seen her since I remarried and moved, I remember her fondly and am sorry for your loss.
Cathy King Dannemiller
Work
December 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Sarina was a sweet and kind woman. She will be missed.
Renee Medina
March 9, 2021
Our prayers are with you, along with our deepest heartfelt condolences.
Renae Richards
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Mary Ann Batten
March 8, 2021
