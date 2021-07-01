Menu
Scott Whitebird
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Scott Whitebird

December 17, 1951 - June 28, 2021

A memorial service for Scott will be held at Calloway-Jones funeral home at 1:30, Friday, July 2, 2021. Face mask or face covering are required to attend service. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Scott was born in Nocona, TX, although he spent most of his life in Houston. A graduate of the U. of Texas, he taught English at Houston Community College for 35 years. He loved teaching and worked hard to inspire generations of students to enjoy language and reading as much as he did.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Buller and Nora Dell Massey Buller, and his daughter, Jessie Rhiannon Whitebird. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Kraft, and his brother and sister-in-law Alan and Sara Buller, and his nephew Lucas Buller.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an appropriate charity or plant a tree through the Jewish National Fund.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 1, 2021.
Memorial service
Jul
2
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There are no words to describe the bond or description of what this gentle soul meant in my life, and his loss will reverberate in my heart as long as my heart beats.
Caren Gertner Fritts
July 8, 2021
Just learned of Scott's passing on Facebook. He was a colleague of mind at HCC, a comrade in the Faculty Senate and a staunch advocate for equity and fairness in the workplace. I was lucky to have known and worked with him. He was a wonderful advocate of good causes, educator and human being.
David Wilcox
Work
July 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Scott's passing. I always enjoyed the Houston soirees with Nader, you and Scott. He always provided stimulating conversation. Please know that I'm thinking of you at this sad time.
Janice Weiss
July 2, 2021
Nancy Downing & Richard Bogue
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Scott. He was a wonderful and caring teacher. I know that he will be deeply missed by his family as he is by his friends. God Bless You All.
Laura Arzola
Work
July 1, 2021
