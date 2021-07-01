Scott Whitebird
December 17, 1951 - June 28, 2021
A memorial service for Scott will be held at Calloway-Jones funeral home at 1:30, Friday, July 2, 2021. Face mask or face covering are required to attend service. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Scott was born in Nocona, TX, although he spent most of his life in Houston. A graduate of the U. of Texas, he taught English at Houston Community College for 35 years. He loved teaching and worked hard to inspire generations of students to enjoy language and reading as much as he did.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Buller and Nora Dell Massey Buller, and his daughter, Jessie Rhiannon Whitebird. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Kraft, and his brother and sister-in-law Alan and Sara Buller, and his nephew Lucas Buller.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an appropriate charity or plant a tree through the Jewish National Fund.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jul. 1, 2021.