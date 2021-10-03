Sheila Sikes
March 26, 1960 - September 29, 2021
Sheila Marie Ward Sikes went to be with her heavenly father on September 29, 2021, at the age of 61. Sheila was born on March 26, 1960, to Charles & Ouida Ward in Laurel, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-love, Kenneth & Kathleen Sikes, and daughter-in-love, Becky Post Sikes.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Kenny Sikes. They were blessed with a son, Scott Sikes and wife Sarah Sikes, and a daughter, Kaycee Christian and husband Bobby Christian. Sheila's greatest blessings called her Gramma, Michael Geronime, Catherine Sikes, Kirstin Sikes, Lexie Sikes, Brady Geronime, Gracie Geronime, Khloe Christian and Kelby Christian. Sheila is also survived by her siblings Vickie Thompson and husband Steve, Donnie Ward and wife Brenda, Wanda Martin and husband Roy, Kerry Sikes and wife Mellonie, Sharon Evans and husband Shea, Kevin Sikes and wife Jenifer, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sheila was a faithful follower of Christ and loved Him with all her heart. She loved to spend time and make memories with her husband traveling and at the lake. She spent plenty of time and money spoiling her eight grandchildren. She had a servant's heart that shined through her years of elementary teaching and children's ministry. She was a kind soul that could light up a room with her smile! Sheila was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma that will be greatly and deeply missed!
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 4th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Hillier funeral home of Bryan, Texas. Funeral services for Sheila will be held on Tuesday, October 5th at 1:30 PM at Church of the Nazarene in Bryan, Texas with Lonnie Green officiating. Burial will take place after at the City of Bryan Cemetery.
Please visit Sheila's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 3, 2021.