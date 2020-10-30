Shelley Marie Bazy



Shelley Marie Bazy, 64, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Bryan City Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.