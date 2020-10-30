Shelley Marie Bazy, 64, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Oct
31
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
GUEST BOOK
My condolences to you and your family Ethel Minor.
Quientella Lister
Classmate
October 29, 2020
Shenita, Reebie and family, My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of your grieving hearts. I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life. Love you.