Sheree Hortesse Fields



Sheree Hortesse Fields, 47, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Bryan City Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.