Sheree Hortesse Fields, 47, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Nov
7
Service
3:00p.m.
City of Bryan Cemetery
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
My sweet friend Sheree I have great memories of all the time we spend together at Pro-Cuts .. may you Rest In Peace. Tony & Chris please know that I am so sorry for your loss you now have a beautiful Angel watching over you . Teresa Juarez
Teresa Juarez
November 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Molly Deholloz
November 5, 2020
My Darling niece Sheree will me missed she was so loved by everyone she came in contact with. I am praying for the Family that God will See them through this difficult time. Sending Much Love . Rev. & Mrs. Daniel R. Bailey and Family