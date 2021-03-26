Menu
Sherman Dan Frost
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
Sherman Dan Frost

September 24, 1942 - March 11, 2021

Sherman Dan Frost, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Per Sherman's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was born on September 24, 1942 in Bryan, Texas to Sherman Lewis and Helen Kidd Frost. Sherman served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam War.

During his working life, Sherman followed his father in careers centered around public service and natural resources, and spent a number of years focused in the area of Parks and Recreation. More recently, he applied his public service experience and expertise in support of public agencies and non-profits. Over their lifetime, Sherman and his wife, Kristine, were affiliated with several Christian churches.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kristine Walters Frost of Indianapolis; daughters, Gail Venrick of Granville, Ohio and Amanda Hamilton of Bryan, Texas; son, Andrew Frost of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Jayda Hamilton and Adam (Tanner) Venrick.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Jane Hurni of Phoenix, Arizona.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the American Civil Liberties Union - www.aclu.org or American Forests - www.americanforests.org

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The RPTS Department at Texas A&M University offers our condolences to Sherman's spouse and family. We remember fondly his days with us.
Louis Hodges
March 29, 2021
