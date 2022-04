Sherman Dan FrostSeptember 24, 1942 - March 11, 2021Sherman Dan Frost, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Per Sherman's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.He was born on September 24, 1942 in Bryan, Texas to Sherman Lewis and Helen Kidd Frost. Sherman served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam War.During his working life, Sherman followed his father in careers centered around public service and natural resources, and spent a number of years focused in the area of Parks and Recreation. More recently, he applied his public service experience and expertise in support of public agencies and non-profits. Over their lifetime, Sherman and his wife, Kristine, were affiliated with several Christian churches.Survivors include his loving wife, Kristine Walters Frost of Indianapolis; daughters, Gail Venrick of Granville, Ohio and Amanda Hamilton of Bryan, Texas; son, Andrew Frost of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Jayda Hamilton and Adam (Tanner) Venrick.He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Jane Hurni of Phoenix, Arizona.Memorial contributions have been suggested to the American Civil Liberties Union - www.aclu.org or American Forests - www.americanforests.org Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com