Sherry Elaine White
January 11, 1960 - March 23, 2022
Sherry White, 62, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 5pm, with the Rosary recited at 6:30pm, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the funeral center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with the interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Sherry was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on January 11, 1960, to Robert Eugene and Josephine Patranella White. Sherry was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister and she had the most beautiful heart. Her greatest love in life were her children, Jennifer, Kenny, and Carrie. She loved family and our Italian traditions. She loved and laughed big. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing plants, cooking, going to church and spending time with those she loved.
She attended and graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Texas in 1978. Sherry was blessed with a large and loving family. She often fondly reminisced about the times spent at her Grandma Carries with her brother, sister, and many beloved cousins. Sherry faced many adversities in life but overcame them through her faith in Jesus.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Robert E. (Gene) White, her maternal grandparents, Carrie and Frank Patranella and her paternal grandparents, Edith and Elmo White.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Isaac Stevenson; her children Jennifer Junek, Kenny Fairbanks, and Carrie and her husband Adrian Romero; her mother and husband, Josephine and Randy Rachal; her step-children, Susan Parr and husband David Waters, Cedrick Stevenson, and Aundra Stevenson; her siblings, Lisa and husband Joseph Workman, Robert E White Jr., and wife Rhonda, Heather and husband Mike Morgan; her step-sister, Racy Rachal; her adored grandchildren, Nickolas and Rickey; her most caring and loving caregiver, whom we love, Fallon Levi; her nephews and nieces and other family members.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 27, 2022.