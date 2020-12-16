To the entire McMillian Family I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. McMillian. I have known her and the family my whole life. I had the privilege of being best of friends with her son Ira Jr. throughout out our Boys Club days through our High School years. She was a wonderful lady and always had the biggest smile and kind words of encouragement to all. My deepest condolences to you the family. May God keep you and hold you tight in his faith of love and life. You are all in my prayers.

Anthony M. Thomas (Tony) December 16, 2020