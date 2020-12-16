Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley McMillian
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Shirley (Payton) McMillian

Shirley McMillian, 74, of Bryan, TX passed away peacefully December 6, 2020 surrounded by family. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Jones-Washington Mortuary in Bryan.

Shirley accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She ministered to many people, her genuine love & radiant smile will be deeply missed.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Clint & Lena Payton; husband, Ira McMillian Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Bradford; and eight siblings.

Survivors include her seven children, Jackie Arbuckle, Jewel (Chris) Nash, Joyce Bradford, Ira Jr. (Sabrina) McMillian, Charles (Cydryce) McMillian, Phebe (Edwin) Mosley, and Eric D. McMillian; five siblings; sixteen grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives & friends.

Special thanks to her brother, Delano Payton and, caregiver & adopted daughter, Callie Byrd.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
We're sending our condolences & prayers to the entire family! We love y'all!
Angela Wells & family
December 18, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. May God bless you and keep you in perfect peace.
Pearlene Gibbs-Jackson
Pearlene Jackson
Family
December 17, 2020
Our prayers go out to the family keep holding on 2 God hands standing you all prayers and on our hearts
Gregory Rogers
December 17, 2020
Debra Webber
December 17, 2020
You will allway be miss you allway keep that pretty smile on your face going miss you my prayers go out the family
Gwendolyn
December 17, 2020
My Condolences goes out to the entire Family, Been knowing Mrs.Shirley so many years she was a remarkable woman. God never make know mistakes ,Keeping the Family lifting in Prayer During this difficult time
Lola Pitts Thurmon
December 17, 2020
To my classmates PHEBE and Eric and to your entire family. We The Lister´s are praying for you during the loss of your Holy Ghost Filled Mother. She always had a beautiful smile and was a very pretty lady. Look to the hills from where your help comes from.
Minister Johnny Lister jr
December 17, 2020
Sending our condolences & prayers to the entire Family! We love you all!
David (Duke) Rayford & Family
December 16, 2020
Shirley Mae Always had a Word from God for you Beautiful lady Sweet Kind Spirit Love Y'all Neighborhood Family Payton's From The Honey Williams Family Praying for you The Family That Gives y'all Comfort In y'all time Of Bereavement Love y'all Lee
Ora Roberson
December 16, 2020
My deepest condolence and prayers are with the family of Shirley McMillan as you all lay her to rest. I say to the family, continue to look to the hills which come all of our help and everything will be all right. With sincere sympathy. Freddie Hunter
Freddie Hunter
December 16, 2020
Our thoughts and heart felt Prayers are with the Family; the year 2020 has been extremely painful on so many levels & humbling.
Wilma Campbell-Fields
Friend
December 16, 2020
To the entire McMillian Family I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. McMillian. I have known her and the family my whole life. I had the privilege of being best of friends with her son Ira Jr. throughout out our Boys Club days through our High School years. She was a wonderful lady and always had the biggest smile and kind words of encouragement to all. My deepest condolences to you the family. May God keep you and hold you tight in his faith of love and life. You are all in my prayers.
Anthony M. Thomas (Tony)
December 16, 2020
Rayford Bloom
December 16, 2020
Ms Shirley was such a sweet and loving person with a beautiful smile you will truly be missed RIH
Cathy Miller
December 16, 2020
Phebe, sending condolences to you on the loss of your mother. I wish comfort and peace to the McMillian family
Carol McFaddin
December 16, 2020
Sending our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family. Eric you grew up with my boys in the neighborhood. May God bless and keep you and family
Marilyn J Hill
December 16, 2020
To My Family!! Praying For Y'all, I Definitely Will Miss Her In A Different Kind Of WayWe Established A Closer Relationship When I Sat With Her( Laughs,Talks & Etc) She's In A Better Place Now Resting In God's Arm!!She Truly Loved Him Along With Her Gospel Music Gooo Head On Shirley*Sing In The Heavenly Choir* Now Girll.. RIPI Will Miss U
Dianne Jones
December 16, 2020
My deepest condolences and prayers are with you and your family. Psalms 116:15
Pastor Charles Nowlin
December 16, 2020
Sending my condolences to the entire McMillian/Payton Famlies from Sis. Ester Ransome & family! We love you all and we are praying for you! Sis. McMillian was a mighty woman of God, and a woman of great faith! She taught us to trust God and believe His word! She was a a strong and courageous warrior for the Kingdom of God! I will forever remember her love she showed me and my family and all of the word that she imparted in me! Love you always Sis. McMillian, rest well in the Lord until we meet again!
Natasha Johnson-Dixon
December 16, 2020
Hello Family! Sending love and prayers to my Family. My mom loved her cuzin Shirley they would share the good news of God whenever they saw each other. God Bless, Sheila McGee Jones, Patsy Harris McGee
Sheila McGee Jones
December 16, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family!
Tamisha McCoy
December 16, 2020
Love you Shirley Mae Rip In God's Care WOGl
Carolyn Stewart
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. May God continue to bless you and wrap arms around you all in this time of sorrow. Continuing to lift you all in my Prayers . Thank you for trusting and believing in me through the years Ira/Jackie. God Bless.
Cheryl Johnson
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results