Shirley (Payton) McMillian
Shirley McMillian, 74, of Bryan, TX passed away peacefully December 6, 2020 surrounded by family. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Jones-Washington Mortuary in Bryan.
Shirley accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She ministered to many people, her genuine love & radiant smile will be deeply missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Clint & Lena Payton; husband, Ira McMillian Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Bradford; and eight siblings.
Survivors include her seven children, Jackie Arbuckle, Jewel (Chris) Nash, Joyce Bradford, Ira Jr. (Sabrina) McMillian, Charles (Cydryce) McMillian, Phebe (Edwin) Mosley, and Eric D. McMillian; five siblings; sixteen grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives & friends.
Special thanks to her brother, Delano Payton and, caregiver & adopted daughter, Callie Byrd.
