Stacy L. Mendez



March 23, 1975 - Jan. 7, 2003



On this day our lives were changed forever and it seems like only yesterday.



Whatever reason it may be, we may never know until we meet in Heaven.



Not a day passes without thinking of you and my memory of you will never die. Stacy, you will never be forgotten you will always be missed and forever loved.



Rest in Peace my son. Love,



Dad & Lupe



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 7, 2022.