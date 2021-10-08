To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So very sorry to hear of Stanley's passing. Such a great guy. He was always so kind to me and I have never forgotten his kindness. May he rest in peace.
Donna C.
October 14, 2021
Dad- I know you´re reunited with mom & ya´ll are healthy & happy- dancing together again like yall did at the Deanville dance hall where yall met 55 years ago. Words cannot express how much i miss u. I am thankful I was given the opportunity to spend so much time with u this last year & u really showed me how awesome u are! I have more respect for you than i have ever had for anyone & you taught me what it really means to take care of & be there for the people you love. I hope & pray that I can be to my kids, what you always were to me, without you here to back me up. I will be forever grateful for everything you & mom did for me, for everything yall taught me about being a kind person & for the unconditional love yall always showed me. I truly believe u r still watching over me & I hope I always make u proud.
Love Always,
Kim
Kim
Family
October 10, 2021
May condolences for the loss of your loved one. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family, during this difficult time. 2 Thessalonians 2:17