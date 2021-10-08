Dad- I know you´re reunited with mom & ya´ll are healthy & happy- dancing together again like yall did at the Deanville dance hall where yall met 55 years ago. Words cannot express how much i miss u. I am thankful I was given the opportunity to spend so much time with u this last year & u really showed me how awesome u are! I have more respect for you than i have ever had for anyone & you taught me what it really means to take care of & be there for the people you love. I hope & pray that I can be to my kids, what you always were to me, without you here to back me up. I will be forever grateful for everything you & mom did for me, for everything yall taught me about being a kind person & for the unconditional love yall always showed me. I truly believe u r still watching over me & I hope I always make u proud. Love Always, Kim

Kim Family October 10, 2021