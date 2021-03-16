Steven Smith O'Dell
November 3, 1956 - March 7, 2021
Steven O'Dell, 64, of College Station, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in College Station. Visitation will begin at 1pm followed by a Life Tribute Celebration at 1:30 pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021, both at the funeral center. The family is being served by Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Steven was born to his parents, Herbert O'Dell and Jennie Justice O'Dell, in Albuquerque, NM. Steve was born in Albuquerque and moved to Roswell NM as a young child. He graduated from Goddard High School, Roswell NM and attended Lubbock Christian College where he was on the Rodeo team there and at Texas Tech. His introduction into the Lumber business began with Payless Cashways and spanned 40 years including his years at McCoy's Lumber as Operations Manager. One of Steve's greatest adventures was moving to Wyoming to be a "Ranch Cowboy." He was on the Rodeo circuit, mostly riding bulls, getting hurt, but "gettin back on." Steve loved fishing and the Rodeo, where he acquired many belt buckles, hats, awards and broken bones.
Aylssa Smith, his daughter; Kim O'Dell, his sister; Herbert O'Dell, his father; Curtis Smith, his stepfather, all proceed Steve in death.
To cherish his legacy are his children, Crystal Smith, Misty Waters; his mother, Jeannie Smith; his grandchildren, Camden and Riker; his sister, Stacy Hunter; nephews, William Hunter and Wyatt Hunter; his fiancé, Terri Hall; and extended family and close friends.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 16, 2021.