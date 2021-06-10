Susan Marie Howard DavisDecember 30, 1954 - June 4, 2021Susan Marie Howard Davis passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in College Station, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Susan was a graduate of Hearne High School class of 1973 and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Prairie View A&M University. She taught in Hearne ISD and Cameron ISD until her retirement.Survivors include her husband, Edwin Earl Davis, Sr.; son, Edwin Earl Davis, Jr.; grandson, Edwin Earl Davis, III; and great-granddaughter, Zariyah Davis, all of Hearne, Texas; sister, Betty Moore of Houston; brothers, Victor Ellis of San Diego, California, Lewis Moore and Chester Howard of Houston, and Carl Howard of Hearne.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary in Hearne, Texas.