Susan Marie Howard Davis
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Families Mortuary - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX
Susan Marie Howard Davis

December 30, 1954 - June 4, 2021

Susan Marie Howard Davis passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in College Station, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Susan was a graduate of Hearne High School class of 1973 and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Prairie View A&M University. She taught in Hearne ISD and Cameron ISD until her retirement.

Survivors include her husband, Edwin Earl Davis, Sr.; son, Edwin Earl Davis, Jr.; grandson, Edwin Earl Davis, III; and great-granddaughter, Zariyah Davis, all of Hearne, Texas; sister, Betty Moore of Houston; brothers, Victor Ellis of San Diego, California, Lewis Moore and Chester Howard of Houston, and Carl Howard of Hearne.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary in Hearne, Texas.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
All Families Mortuary - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street, Hearne, TX
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Donald Davis Gymnasium
Hearne, TX
Funeral services provided by:
All Families Mortuary - Hearne
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Sincere Condolences, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Effie Washington
Family
June 10, 2021
