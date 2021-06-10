Susan Marie Howard Davis
December 30, 1954 - June 4, 2021
Susan Marie Howard Davis passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in College Station, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Susan was a graduate of Hearne High School class of 1973 and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Prairie View A&M University. She taught in Hearne ISD and Cameron ISD until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin Earl Davis, Sr.; son, Edwin Earl Davis, Jr.; grandson, Edwin Earl Davis, III; and great-granddaughter, Zariyah Davis, all of Hearne, Texas; sister, Betty Moore of Houston; brothers, Victor Ellis of San Diego, California, Lewis Moore and Chester Howard of Houston, and Carl Howard of Hearne.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary in Hearne, Texas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.