Susan Kay (Bush) Webb



Susan Kay (Bush) Webb, 78, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021 with funeral service at 10 am, Friday, July 2, 2021 both at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.