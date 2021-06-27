Susan Kay (Bush) Webb, 78, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021 with funeral service at 10 am, Friday, July 2, 2021 both at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
3 Entries
Susan has been on my mind so often this summer. Now I know why. She was a dear grade school friend. I adored her. I remember sleepovers at her Grandma Tea Bush´s and the exquisite buttery cinnamon toast she served us for breakfast. I can taste it now. I treasured a sketch of a rose Susan gave me in 3rd grade. Susan was so special, beautiful and touched my life deeply. I´m so sorry and send my deep condolences to you all.
Mary Gibson Bullis
August 7, 2021
Laura and family, I send my sympathy and condolences in your loss. Susan was a great neighbor. I regret that I was not able ti celebrate her life with your family but will continue to remember our time as neighbors. Comfort, peace and love as you remember the good times.
Glen Shinn
Friend
July 10, 2021
We offer our deepest condolences to all of Susan's family. I fondly remember helping Susan with work on her home and fences on Braeburn several years ago. Our prayers are with all of the Webb and Bush families.
Darrel and Rose Selman