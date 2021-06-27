Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Kay Webb
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Susan Kay (Bush) Webb

Susan Kay (Bush) Webb, 78, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021 with funeral service at 10 am, Friday, July 2, 2021 both at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Jul
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Susan has been on my mind so often this summer. Now I know why. She was a dear grade school friend. I adored her. I remember sleepovers at her Grandma Tea Bush´s and the exquisite buttery cinnamon toast she served us for breakfast. I can taste it now. I treasured a sketch of a rose Susan gave me in 3rd grade. Susan was so special, beautiful and touched my life deeply. I´m so sorry and send my deep condolences to you all.
Mary Gibson Bullis
August 7, 2021
Laura and family, I send my sympathy and condolences in your loss. Susan was a great neighbor. I regret that I was not able ti celebrate her life with your family but will continue to remember our time as neighbors. Comfort, peace and love as you remember the good times.
Glen Shinn
Friend
July 10, 2021
We offer our deepest condolences to all of Susan's family. I fondly remember helping Susan with work on her home and fences on Braeburn several years ago. Our prayers are with all of the Webb and Bush families. Darrel and Rose Selman
Darrel Selman
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results