Susan has been on my mind so often this summer. Now I know why. She was a dear grade school friend. I adored her. I remember sleepovers at her Grandma Tea Bush´s and the exquisite buttery cinnamon toast she served us for breakfast. I can taste it now. I treasured a sketch of a rose Susan gave me in 3rd grade. Susan was so special, beautiful and touched my life deeply. I´m so sorry and send my deep condolences to you all.

Mary Gibson Bullis August 7, 2021