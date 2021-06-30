Susan Kay Bush Webb
April 2, 1943 - June 25, 2021
Susan Kay Bush Webb went to our Lord at the age of 78 on June 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021 with the funeral service at 10 am, Friday July 2, 2021 both at the funeral Center. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, Bryan-College Station.
Susan was born in Bryan, Texas to Dorothy and Edward Bush. She loved dance and movement her whole life and was drill team captain at Richardson High school where she could really show her charm and enthusiasm. From a young age she loved playing piano and was exceptionally talented, and passed her musical talent to her daughter and grandchildren. Susan received a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Texas Women's University in 1965. Always interested in design, from architecture to floral arrangements, Susan looked at each piece with an artistic eye. She married Gerald Lynn "Spider" Webb, Texas A&M '63, after college in 1965. Soon after, they had three wonderful children, Laura, Josh, and Jon. Later in life they relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma where she continued raising her children and became a preschool private art teacher. She had such a passion for art and enjoyed sharing that with her beloved students.
In the early 90's, Susan and Gerald retired and moved to San Antonio to rekindle their Texas roots and be closer to her mother and father in Bryan. After Gerald's passing in 1993, Susan relocated to Bryan where she became a member of Grace Bible Church. Susan was a caring, devoted member of her family and community. She had a flair for life and love for her family and her Lord. She was a special woman whose smile and radiance touched everyone she knew. She always acted younger than her years and let her spirit shine. One of Susan's greatest legacies is her faith, something she held to fervently throughout her life and shared with her family. She had a deep commitment to her relationship with God and was such an encouragement to her family, happily supporting and cheering them on. She was always there for every event, looking her best and ready to offer a smile of encouragement. She radiated generosity and kindness everywhere she went. One of her greatest joys was being a grandmother to three wonderful grandchildren and later a great grandson.
Some of Susan's favorite activities included completing jigsaw puzzles, no matter how impossible they seemed, and spending long afternoons at plant nurseries looking for roses for her home. In addition to her lifelong love for art, touring art museums was one of her favorite special outings. She was a Jeopardy expert and had seen almost every movie on the Turner Classic Movie channel. Lunch-out was a grand occasion in her book and she was never happier than when surrounded by friends and family. No one could make a better Chicken Spaghetti, a family favorite. She embraced travel at every opportunity, especially with friends and family, and was always looking forward to a new adventure, including her dream trip to Paris and Germany.
Susan was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Webb, her parents, Dorothy and Edward Bush, and her brother, Edward Bush Jr. Susan will be forever remembered by her loving children, Laura Martin, Josh Webb, and Jonathan Webb, and their families including John Martin, Heather Webb, and MaryBeth Webb along with her grandchildren Jessica Howell, her husband Preston, Alaina Martin, and Connor Webb along with her great-grandson Hunter Howell.
She was loved so dearly in life and will be missed even more. We sure do love you Mother, Grandma, Tah Tah, and Sweet Tea.
"May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing to you, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer." Psalm 19:14
"He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God; he is my mighty rock, my refuge."
Psalm 6:6-7
"My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."
Psalm 73:26
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.