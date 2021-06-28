Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
Swiki Arlis Anderson
Swiki Arlis Anderson

Swiki Arlis Anderson, 81, of College Station, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have known Judy and Swiki for many years. We met through church and found them both to be delightful people. Swiki was a smart and interesting person and it was a pleasure to visit with him. We pray for Judy and the family during these difficult times.
Lloyd and Mary Joyce
July 5, 2021
We enjoyed being with Swiki at social events. My sympathy and prayers are with him and those who love him.
Anjel Vaughn
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Dr Anderson. I will always remember our outside walks and discussing family, genealogy, flowers, and vegetable gardens. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Bounds and the MatureWell Lifestyle Center Staff
Other
June 28, 2021
