Sylvia Perez Pursley
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 South Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX
Sylvia Pursley

April 30, 1958 - Aug. 28, 2021

Born April 30,1958 and returned to her heavenly home Aug 28,2021. She was preceded by her son Christopher, and survived by her loved ones. The loss of such a bright spirit is felt by her parents, Juan and Margaret Perez of Bryan; her daughter, Priscilla Pursley of Dallas; sisters, Degna Perez and Cynthia Perez of Bryan; nieces and nephews, Sylvia Perez of Bryan, Lawrence Gaytan of Alexandria, Va, Hudson Stolte and Amari Perez, both of Bryan.

A mass celebrating her life will be held on September 25, 2021 at 2:30 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryan with a eulogy preceding the mass.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
TX
Sep
25
Funeral Mass
2:30p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My sincere condolences to the Perez family and Priscilla. Sylvia was an amazing friend, counselor, teacher, and my biggest fan. She pushed me when I didn´t want to move. RIP my dear friend Sylvia. I love you.
Sarah Murphy
Friend
September 26, 2021
Albino, Janie and John Perez
September 23, 2021
Love The Rivera Family
September 20, 2021
To the family of Sylvia You are in my prayers!
Opal Dillard
September 9, 2021
