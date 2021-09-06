Sylvia Pursley



April 30, 1958 - Aug. 28, 2021



Born April 30,1958 and returned to her heavenly home Aug 28,2021. She was preceded by her son Christopher, and survived by her loved ones. The loss of such a bright spirit is felt by her parents, Juan and Margaret Perez of Bryan; her daughter, Priscilla Pursley of Dallas; sisters, Degna Perez and Cynthia Perez of Bryan; nieces and nephews, Sylvia Perez of Bryan, Lawrence Gaytan of Alexandria, Va, Hudson Stolte and Amari Perez, both of Bryan.



A mass celebrating her life will be held on September 25, 2021 at 2:30 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bryan with a eulogy preceding the mass.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 19, 2021.