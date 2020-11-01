Sylvia Rodriguez Adams-Farmer
July 23, 1955 - October 28, 2020
Sylvia Adams-Farmer, 65, of Hearne, formerly of Bryan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Hearne. Visitation will begin at 5 pm, followed by a rosary at 6:30, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the funeral center. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cremation Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Her son Carlos "Charlie" Alvardo, Jr.; her grand-son, Jordan Reyes; her mother, Josephine Adams; her sister, Mary Sauceda; her paternal grandparents, Pedro and Julia Adams; her maternal grandparents, Jose and Sophia Rodriguez; all precede Sylvia in death.
She is survived by her husband, who was her best friend, Brian Farmer; her father, Lee Adams, her daughters, Andrea and Brad Zgabay, and Debbie and Michael Steen; her four grandchildren, Luis Trevino, of Houston, Colby Trevino, of College Station, Morgan Trevino, of Houston, Brittany Marquez, of Bryan; her five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Linda Contreras, Yolanda and Toby Garcia, Richard Adams, Diane and Heron Andrade, Robert and Donna Adams, all of Bryan; her uncle, Gilbert Adams; her aunt, Olivia Gomez; along with numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, and many close friends; her beloved pets, Ginger the dog and Inkie the cat.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.