T. Joe Jeane
September 22, 1990 - May 26, 2021
Taylor Joseph Jeane (T. Joe) was born September 22nd, 1990 in Denton, Texas to Joseph (Joe) Ray Jeane and Suzy Howell Jeane. He passed away into the hands of his Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
T. Joe's formative years were spent on the family ranch,Down the Rail, located in Valley View, Texas. Inheriting his parents' passion for horses, T. Joe was an avid and talented horseman. His love for animals was immeasurable and T. Joe was fulfilling his dream pursuing a degree in veterinary medicine. Prior to veterinary school, T. Joe earned his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and his master's degree in medical sciencesfrom Mississippi Baptist College.
T. Joe is predeceased by his grandparents, William Ray and Jo Elizabeth Jeane; his beloved, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Colvin Howell; and his cousin, Chad Bryant. He is survived by his father and mother, as well as his aunts and uncles: Sandra and Ernie Bryant, Brenda and Jack Bass, Carol and James Jeane, and Dick and Charlotte Howell. He is also survived by many cousins, including Wyatt Bryant, Haley (Bass) Ellison and Luke Bass; Dustin and Nathan Gilcrease; Shannon Hannaman; and John Howell. Taylor is also survived by his soulmate, Mamie Tomlin.
A visitation is scheduled at 11am on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made toscholarship funds established in T. Joe's name: AQHA Foundation, 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79168, www.aqha.com/donatetoday
; NSBA Foundation,1391 St. Paul Avenue, Gurnee, Illinois, 60031,www.nsba.com/how-to-contribute. A celebration of life is planned for later this summer.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 2, 2021.