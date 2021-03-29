To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Tammy it's been my pleasure to call you family I'm so lucky to have been able to make memories and share my life with you I'm so glad your with mom n dad and I know they are glad your home it's been a blessing having you in my life thank you. Tammy until we meet again rest easy my friend
Scott Nussbaum
Family
April 8, 2021
Tammy I know mom is glad your together .you are truly missed my friend .rest easy until we meet again .
Scott Nussbaum
March 30, 2021
Tammy we are shocked to here the good lord called u home My prayers go out to Haley Tammy may u Rest In Peace u will be greatly missed
Virginia