Tanya Rachelle Mullins
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Tanya Rachelle Mullins

September 25, 1970 - October 1, 2021

Tanya Rachelle Mullins, 51 of Bryan, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 1, 2021. A memorial service will be hosted at Callaway-Jones Funeral home in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, October 9, 2021, beginning with visitation at 2p.m. and her memorial services at 3 p.m.

Tanya was born September 25, 1970 in Odessa, Texas and was the daughter of Carl and Pat Shields. She grew up in a full house with two sisters and four brothers, whom she loved dearly. In 1993, Tanya married the love of her life, her husband Robert Mullins; they've been together 31 years, have three boys and raised a beautiful family of five. Tanya was a devoted Wife, Mother and Maw; she loved her entire family fiercely, but especially her boys and her grand baby. She was a lover of all things pink, "picking" or antiquing and outdoors. She loved to garden, sit by the beach and float the river, but most of all she loved to sit on the back porch in the mornings for a cup of coffee with her beloved Robert. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, she enjoyed turning the Christmas carols up and decking the halls, while sipping on a cup of homemade hot chocolate with her Saydie Ruth. Tanya could make a mean batch of fudge and Rice Krispie treats and it brought her so much joy to bless other people with her baking skills, including those homemade blueberry muffins that everyone fought over. Anything that involved family, you could count her there. She doted on her boys and was absolutely smitten to add a granddaughter to her list of spoiling!

Tanya is preceded in death by her Brother Paul Gaines, Grandmother Eva Ruth Cozby, and Father Carl Shields.

She is survived by her Mother: Pat Shields, Husband: Robert Mullins, Sister: Desha Gaines, Michelle Ballard (Randy Ballard), Brothers: Shannon Gaines (Missy Gaines), Dwayne Shields (Jody Shields), Chris Shields (Ashley Jackson) Son: Gage Crenshaw (Chassidy Crenshaw), Son: Lane Mullins (Tori Pope) and Son: Colten Mullins; Granddaughter: Saydie Crenshaw; Nephews: Justin Gaines (Ashlie Gaines), Devun Gaines (Kirby Gaines), Wesley Gaines (Courtney Lemons) and James Gaines (Kayla Gaines), Alec Gaines (Dusti Gaines), Paul Gaines, Bert Gaines, Wyatt Shields, Jackson Parris, Kyle Macune (Adriana Macune); Nieces: Raven Arredondo (Matt Arredondo), Jaymie Mullins (Dedric Walker), Cheyenne Mullins (Bailey Giffen), Alaina Gaines, Madison Parris, Kristine Gonzalez; 12 great nephews and 5 great nieces; Goddaughter: Evelyn Mortimer (Eric Mortimer).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 in Memory of Tanya Mullins.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral home
Bryan, TX
Oct
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Callaway-Jones Funeral home
Bryan, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences for the loss of your loved one. May The God of all comfort and tender mercy, comfort your hearts and grant your family peace and comfort during this difficult time. 2 Thessalonians 2:17
em
Other
October 8, 2021
