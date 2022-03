Teresa Gail Darnell



Teresa Gail Darnell, 62, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, followed with funeral services at North & South Cemetery in Franklin. Funeral services under direction of Glenn Mack Funeral Home, Hearne.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 22, 2021.