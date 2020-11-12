Terry Lee Westbrook
Terry Lee Westbrook, age 85, of Stillwater, Oklahoma passed away on November 9, 2020. Terry was born on December 4, 1934, in Satin, Texas, the second of four boys to John and Lois Westbrook. He was a long-time member of Reliance Baptist Church of Bryan.
In 1958, he married Joyce McMellon Gage of Bryan. Terry spent 35 years as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, primarily of College Station. He retired in 1989.
Terry and Joyce were married for 60 years and made Bryan their residence until they moved near Hearne after retirement. In 2014, the couple moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma to be closer to their daughter and family. Terry enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer.
As a Chilton High School student, he played basketball, football, and ran track. He loved to travel, and was known for his kindness to others. He never met a stranger.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents John and Lois Westbrook, his wife Joyce, and one brother Charles Westbrook. Survivors include his daughter Jean McKinley and husband Craig, grandson Scott and his wife Brittany McKinley, two great granddaughters, Mollie and Chloe McKinley, all of whom reside in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He is also survived by a brother John Westbrook and wife Wilma of Robinson, Texas, by a brother Lewis Westbrook and wife Lavonne of MacGregor, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 13.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 14 at Reliance Baptist Church, Bryan, with Reverend Ray Marshall officiating. Serving as Pallbearers are Kyle Westbrook, John Westbrook III, Russell Westbrook, Dale Kolls, Stephen Kolls, and Koby Westbrook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reliance Baptist Church, 6925 Reliance Church Rd., Bryan, TX 77808.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.