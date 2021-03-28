Thomas Jack Gilkey, Jr.



10/04/1947 - 02/28/2021



On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Thomas Jack Gilkey, Jr. passed away at the age of 73 in Bryan, Texas, of complications from Covid-19. He was born on October 4, 1947, the only child of Jack and Laverne (McGinty) Gilkey in Bryan. He was a kind and compassionate person who enjoyed hiking, fishing, local history, playing trivia, and a good story.



Tom received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Connecticut in 1980. He also had a master's from UConn in Computer Science and a bachelor's in Mathematics from the University of Texas.



As a software engineer, his work included operation system development, quality assurance testing, and software development for unmanned US Air Force vehicles. During his 35-year career, he traveled extensively in Europe and the USA as a software consultant.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, six aunts, an uncle, and several cousins. He is survived by his daughter Shannon Gilkey; son Kevin Giblin; cousins Ann Burns, Barbara (Joe) Perdue, Paulette Martinez, and Fred (Tracie) Burns; and many friends at Waldenbrook Estates in Bryan.



The family would like to thank his very attentive care givers who provided much needed assistance to him during the last years of his life. Special thanks to Ester Trejo and all others who helped Tom out in Bryan and Atlanta.



A graveside service will be held at a future date at Bryan City Cemetery. Donations can be made in Tom's name to the University of Texas or the University of Connecticut.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.