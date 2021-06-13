Thomas R. KasariDecember 26, 1952 - May 17, 2021Dr. Thomas "Tom" Kasari of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on May 17, 2021 at the age of 68. Tom was born in Oregon to Robert and Mildred Kasasi.Tom is preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Kasari. He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Kasari; mother, Mildred Kasari; sisters and brother-in-law, Kay and Rickey DeLeon, Connie Kasari; brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Heather Kasari; and numerous nieces and nephews.Tom attended Oregon State University before attending veterinary school at Colorado State University. He graduated with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1979, and worked in mixed-animal veterinary practices in western Nebraska and southeastern Oregon. He also completed a residency in internal medicine at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, Canada.After completing his work in Canada, Tom accepted a teaching position at the Veterinary School at Oregon State University before moving to Texas where he spent nearly 20 years as a food animal internal medicine specialist, teaching large animal clinical medicine at Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine. The Kasari's moved to northern Colorado in 2004 where Tom spent the rest of his veterinary career working as an epidemiologist for the USDA – APHIS Veterinary Services.Tom was a man of faith and served at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ft. Collins for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Alexander United Methodist Church in Bryan.Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.