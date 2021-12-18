Thomas Purifoy
March 12, 1940 - November 26, 2021
Thomas John Purifoy was called Home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 26, 2021, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family at home as he entered eternal life peacefully. He had recently moved from Texas to West Grove, PA to live with his children and grandchildren. He was 81 and lived a full and accomplished life, sustained by his steadfast faith and trust in Christ.
Tom was born to Edmond and Evelyn Purifoy in Tucson, AZ. His parents, his sister Eva Purifoy Murawski, his brother-in-law Joseph Murawski, and his beloved parents-in-law Rodolfo and Josefina Garcia predeceased him.
He is greatly loved and missed by his devoted wife of 51 years, Myrna; son Jonathan and his wife, Christie; son Eric and his wife Lori; and his precious grandchildren Lillian, Thaddeus, Beau, and Elsa. He will be remembered by numerous extended family members and friends.
A standout athlete in high school, Tom lettered in football, basketball, and track and field. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served our country. He and his crew maintained the engines of B-52 bombers during the Vietnam War. He was honored as the Top Instructor of aircraft maintenance.
In 1970, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Texas, met his dream girl, Myrna, and they were married that year in Austin. They both became teachers for Austin ISD. The following year, they moved to Corpus Christi to be near her parents where they taught for Corpus Christi ISD. He was a math teacher at King High School when he earned his Master's in School Administration and was selected as the Director of Staff Development for the district. Then he entered the doctoral program at the University of Texas and earned his PhD in School Administration, while Myrna was a stay-at-home mom to their two sons. He became principal at King High school and Flour Bluff High School. In 1987, the family moved to Bryan when Tom was chosen to be Assistant Superintendent for Administration of Bryan ISD.
After working 30 years for public schools, Tom retired and was immediately hired as a professor at Schreiner University in Kerrville. He was instrumental in designing and developing the Master's in Education and the Principal Certification Program which granted university status to Schreiner College at that time. After 20 years of teaching there, he retired as a tenured full professor. He was 75, having been an educator for 50 years. Up until his current year, his former students who became principals would still seek his guidance.
A man of many gifts, he was a brilliant problem solver and an extraordinary craftsman, always ready to help family, friends and neighbors. He excelled in mechanics, carpentry, electrical wiring, plumbing, masonry, design, and construction.
Fascinated by the wonders of nature and the beauty of mountains, lakes, rivers and beaches, Tom enjoyed taking the family on numerous camping trips in their trailer including visiting the country's extraordinary national parks. He and Myrna visited all 48 contiguous states and traveled extensively in Mexico and Canada.
Tom was a dedicated dad to Jonathan and Eric from the time they were born until his last days with us. His unwavering love for them and support let them know that they could always count on him. They both reflect his outgoing nature and willingness to help everyone with a servant's heart.
Tom had a twinkle in his blue eyes and easily made those around him laugh. We will all miss the full joy he brought to our lives and will cherish and honor his legacy.
Honoring Tom's wishes, there will be no services held. Arrangements by the Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove, PA; please visit Tom's online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 18, 2021.