Thomas Regmund
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Thomas Regmund

February 14, 1969 - September 8, 2021

Thomas Regmund, 52, born February 14, 1969, passed away recently in his home.

As he leaves behind his father, Lawrence Regmund, and brother, Matthew Regmund, he will be rejoining his mother, Carol Ann Regmund, in heaven.

The family would like to thank Hillier Funeral Home and the Brazos County Sheriff's Department and the College Station Police Department for all of their help and support.

Please visit Thomas's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God wrap his loving arms around you and give you the strength to carry you through your loss. Bless you!!!
Wanda S. Schulz
Friend
September 23, 2021
