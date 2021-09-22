Thomas Regmund
February 14, 1969 - September 8, 2021
Thomas Regmund, 52, born February 14, 1969, passed away recently in his home.
As he leaves behind his father, Lawrence Regmund, and brother, Matthew Regmund, he will be rejoining his mother, Carol Ann Regmund, in heaven.
The family would like to thank Hillier Funeral Home and the Brazos County Sheriff's Department and the College Station Police Department for all of their help and support.
Please visit Thomas's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.