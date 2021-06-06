Thomas "Tommy" Dudley Smith, 85, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 5-8pm at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 PM, Wednesday, June 9 at Reliance Baptist Church.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
Tommy was a wonderful God loving man. He always had a smile on his face. Tommy was loved by all of us at Reliance Baptist Church. He is going to be remembered and missed greatly. We had the pleasure of knowing and loving his beautiful wife Hazel. We still miss her very much. Kesus giving his life has come to receive Tommy to Heaven . We are sure Hazel welcomed seeing him again and this time for eternity and without any sickness. May Hod comfort you, his family with loving peace and security that Tommy is now with Jesus and his beloved wife Hazel.
Let us all rejoice in knowing Tommy was a honored servant for the Lord and he is blessed to be with eternal life. Thanks to Almighty God for this gift of salvation!
Mary Jane and Wes smith
Friend
June 9, 2021
Tracy, Rusty, Lance & Family
"When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind".
May our friendship and prayers help you through this difficult time.
God Bless!
Larry & LaVone Thedford
Larry Thedford
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with the family. Tommy and Hazel were good friends for many years.
Thomas & Ginger Lanehart
Friend
June 7, 2021
We loved you and Hazel so much. Glad the 2 of you are together with Jesus.
John/Mary Riley
Friend
June 6, 2021
The angels of God will keep you safe on your journey and my prayers are with your family here.